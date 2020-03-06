Busta Rhymes & ‘Entourage’s Kevin Dillon Topline Indie Thriller ‘Red Money’

EXCLUSIVE: Multiple Grammy-nominated recording artist Busta Rhymes and Entourage alum Kevin Dillon will star in Stanulis Films’ Red Money, an indie thriller which is being produced and directed by former NYPD officer-turned-filmmaker Steve Stanulis.

Set to begin filming June 2020 in New York City, the film follows Detective Brian Strictland (Dillon) and Detective Clark (Rhymes) as they track down people illegally trying to get rid of their green money after the President of the United States declares that all ‘green money’ must be submitted into the government within one year to be turned into legal ‘red money’; After the year passes, any green money will be useless and hold no value. The demands of the President and government create a non-stop intense crime spree throughout the country.

Rhymes’ acting credits include John Singleton’s Higher Learning and Shaft as well as Halloween: Resurrection and Finding Forrester. Dillon, best known for his character Johnny “Drama” Chase on the HBO comedy Entourage, recently appeared opposite Josh Duhamel and Olivia Munn in Duhamel’s directorial debut film Buddy Games.