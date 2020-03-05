Buchwald Signs ‘Criminal Minds’ Exec Producer Ed Bernero

EXCLUSIVE: Ed Bernero, CBS’s Criminal Minds executive producer and co-creator of NBC’s Third Watch, has signed with Buchwald.

Bernero co-wrote and co-created Third Watch as a story editor, and rose to become EP and showrunner. While running that show, he also began directing episodes, including the 100th, in which each act was shot as one long single shot. Third Watch garnered several award nominations, including a People’s Choice and Humanitas Award, and won the prestigious Peabody Award for the episode following the 9/11 attacks. Several actors on the show were also nominated for or won various awards, including the ALMA Awards and the NAACP Image Awards.

Bernero then became the EP and showrunner of the long-running CBS hit drama, Criminal Minds. He ran the first seven seasons and directed 13 episodes of the show, which is now in its 15th and final season. Criminal Minds has spawned several spin-offs, including a South Korean adaptation, as well as a video game.

Bernero also created and ran the Donald Sutherland/William Fichtner crime drama Crossing Lines, which was an international co-production with Tandem Communications for NBC. He was then brought in to run season 2 of ICE for eOne, where he continued directing as well.

Currently, Bernero is developing several projects, including a young ensemble set in the world of esports with video game giant Ubisoft. Bernero had been at WME and continues to be represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Tom Hoberman.