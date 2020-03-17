Broadway’s Stagehands Union Closes Doors To Members And Public Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

With Broadway shuttered, the union that represents its stagehands also has closed its doors to its members and to the public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“In light of the further closures enacted by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and Mayor Bill De Blasio, since Friday, March 13, 2020, and in an effort to adhere to guidance from federal, state and local authorities, I feel it is our social responsibility to do our part to lessen the spread of COVID-19,” IATSE Stagehands Local One president James J. Claffey, Jr. said in a message to his members yesterday. “Therefore, please be advised the executive board and I have decided to close the Local One Offices to the membership and the public for the next two weeks, effective today.”

He added: “While there will be no entry to the Local One Offices, the union’s officers and staff will alternate their work from the union’s offices and working remotely from home. The union’s four business agents and I will in the city monitoring our jurisdiction, our venues who continue to be open and our members still serving.

“While the Local One offices will be closed until March 31st, be assured the executive board and I will be in constant communication with you, and we will continue to assist you and your families. The union has much to do on your behalf. I respectfully suggest during this serious crisis brothers and sisters, that you strongly consider following the directives of civil and health authorities.”

Local One members construct, install, maintain and operate the lighting and sound equipment, as well as the scenery and special effects at Broadway shows, concerts at Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden and Carnegie Hall, productions at The Metropolitan Opera and throughout Lincoln Center, and broadcasts from CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and PBS.

