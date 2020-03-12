Telecharge To Automatically Refund Broadway Tickets During Shutdown

Click to Skip Ad
Telecharge, the service that bills itself as the official ticketing site for Broadway and Off Broadway, will automatically refund Broadway tickets purchased for performances between today and April 12. The tickets will be refunded back to purchasers’ credit cards.

Rival service Ticketmaster posted notices on its website for some Broadway shows indicating that internet and phone orders will automatically be cancelled and refunded, with other refunds at point of purchase. As of late afternoon Thursday, some shows listed on the Ticketmaster site, including Tina, Hamilton and Hadestown, are noted only as canceled, with no updated Ticketmaster refund policy stipulated. 

The automatic refunds were put in place today following the announcement of a month-long shutdown of Broadway productions due to coronavirus concerns. Telecharge refunds also will be made automatically for the five-theater Off Broadway venue New World Stages in Manhattan’s theater district, including the popular revival of The Jersey Boys.

“If you purchased tickets from Telecharge for a Broadway or New World Stages performance between 3/12/20 and 4/12/20, your tickets will be automatically refunded back to your credit card. Please be patient as we process refunds; it may take some time for the refund to appear,” Telecharge tweeted. The company is a division of Broadway’s The Shubert Organization.

