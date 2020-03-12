Click to Skip Ad
Broadway Stars React To Theater Shutdowns With Well Wishes & Good Humor: “Welp, It’s Been Real Y’all” Tweets David Alan Grier

David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Billy Eugene Jones, 'A Soldier's Play' Joan Marcus

“Well, this is not the way I wanted to say goodbye.” So begins Real Housewife and Chicago star Erika Jayne’s farewell to New York and her theater colleagues, one of many social media responses to today’s immediate shutdown of Broadway productions because of the coronavirus.

“Harsh and heartbreaking to the industry,” tweeted actress Audra McDonald, “but necessary.”

Stephanie J. Block, who won a Tony Award last year for her starring role in The Cher Show, wrote, “We will rise again as artists…My finances may be emptied but my heart, body & soul KNOWS this is the right thing to do for ALL.”

Anaïs Mitchell, composer of last year’s Tony-winning musical Hadestown, tweeted in part, “Sending love to everyone — casts, bands, crews, ushers, fans, artists, producers, hell even critics…”

And David Alan Grier, star of Broadway’s A Soldier’s Play (which had been set to close March 15), offered a simple, “Welp, it’s been real y’all.”

Here’s a sampling of Broadway and Hollywood reactions, including tweets from Madam Secretary‘s Erich Bergen, Law & Order SVU showrunner Warren Leight, and Beetlejuice composer Eddie Perfect.

