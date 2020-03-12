Broadway Stars React To Theater Shutdowns With Well Wishes & Good Humor: “Welp, It’s Been Real Y’all” Tweets David Alan Grier

“Well, this is not the way I wanted to say goodbye.” So begins Real Housewife and Chicago star Erika Jayne’s farewell to New York and her theater colleagues, one of many social media responses to today’s immediate shutdown of Broadway productions because of the coronavirus.

“Harsh and heartbreaking to the industry,” tweeted actress Audra McDonald, “but necessary.”

Stephanie J. Block, who won a Tony Award last year for her starring role in The Cher Show, wrote, “We will rise again as artists…My finances may be emptied but my heart, body & soul KNOWS this is the right thing to do for ALL.”

Anaïs Mitchell, composer of last year’s Tony-winning musical Hadestown, tweeted in part, “Sending love to everyone — casts, bands, crews, ushers, fans, artists, producers, hell even critics…”

And David Alan Grier, star of Broadway’s A Soldier’s Play (which had been set to close March 15), offered a simple, “Welp, it’s been real y’all.”

Here’s a sampling of Broadway and Hollywood reactions, including tweets from Madam Secretary‘s Erich Bergen, Law & Order SVU showrunner Warren Leight, and Beetlejuice composer Eddie Perfect.

Hello hello hello from New York.

Your health and your well-being are paramount.

Sending you patience and strength, wherever you are. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 12, 2020

Well this is not the way I wanted to say goodbye to Roxie and my Chicago family but I have no choice. THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to everyone that came to the shows . I leave NYC feeling like my mission is incomplete but I will treasure this time always.

Erika ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V9P4BOsce7 — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) March 12, 2020

Harsh and heartbreaking to the industry but necessary. https://t.co/RSdEq9pUtp — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) March 12, 2020

We will rise again as artists. Now is the time to be civil leaders and proactive helpers & nurturers. My finances may be emptied but my heart, body & soul KNOWS this is the right thing to do for ALL. https://t.co/kR6qsizacO — Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) March 12, 2020

Sending love to everyone— casts, bands, crews, ushers, fans, artists, producers, hell even critics 😉. I know how heartbreaking and hard this will be for so many… but I’m relieved to see some leadership that puts people before profits. 💘💘💘 https://t.co/XViiNzrErj — Anaïs Mitchell (@anaismitchell) March 12, 2020

people who work in industries that can't close – like say, health and hospitals now — shouldn't close. industries that can telecommute or stagger hours, have to at least do that. But, like what happened today to Broadway, we need to protect the whole community any way we can. — Warren(Flatten the Curve) Leight (@warrenleightTV) March 12, 2020

My heart is with all my Broadway friends and I'm very thankful that safety is being put first. https://t.co/R5h1lUxXoO — Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) March 12, 2020

Devastating for #Broadway but necessary. Take care, dear friends and colleagues. https://t.co/hdKZtECxtS — Jose Llana (@thejosellana) March 12, 2020

Smart move. Stay safe. Stay home. Wash your hands and keep positive. We’ll all come out the other side ok. https://t.co/5SLCNHc3wB — Eddie Perfect Official (@TheEddiePerfect) March 12, 2020

broadway … we will be back #WeWillBeBack ❤️🇺🇸 — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 12, 2020

Welp, it’s been real y’all ✌🏾 https://t.co/lG3t87Bfbp — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) March 12, 2020

Absolutely the right move but still…😔 https://t.co/t6K5iCSXhY — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 12, 2020