Broadway’s Jimmy Awards For High School Musicals Canceled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

This year’s Jimmy Awards – the annual Broadway talent showcase for high school musical performers from across the country – has been canceled over COVID-19 concerns, the Broadway League has announced.

The 2020 awards show had been set for June 29.

“We are heartbroken that so many of the 143,000 students who participate in high school musicals across the country will not have an opportunity to show off their hard work, and that 92 nominees won’t be able to realize their Broadway dreams this year by performing live on a Broadway stage at the Jimmy Awards in New York City,” Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said in a statement posted on the League’s website. “Our priority is the health and safety of all. We look forward to next year when we can welcome nominees and fans back to the Big Apple and continue to celebrate the future of Broadway together at the 2021 Jimmy Awards.”

Also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, the Jimmys celebrate “outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools.” The awards are presented by The Broadway League Foundation.

Each year, two student representatives from regional awards programs take part in the Jimmy competition on a Broadway stage. Last year, the production was held at the Minskoff Theatre.