Broadway Producers Urge Sick Customers To Exchange Tickets; Theater Disinfections Boosted During City’s Coronavirus Concern

The nation’s coronavirus scare has not as yet impacted Broadway production schedules, with all shows currently playing as planned in theaters scrubbed and disinfected with extra vigor and stocked with additional sanitizer dispensers.

And producers are urging ticket-holders with cold or flu symptoms, or who are not feeling well, to stay home and contact their points of purchase about ticket exchanges.

A new statement released by the Broadway League – the trade group representing theater owners and producers – outlines additional measures being taken as cases of coronavirus continue to increase across the world. “We have significantly increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in all public and backstage areas beyond the standard daily schedule, and we have added alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers for public use in the lobby of every theatre,” the statement reads in part (read the entire message below).

“We invite patrons to make use of soap, paper towels, and tissues available in all restrooms,” it continues. “We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current recommendations, as well as in response to changing conditions.”

The League says it is “closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation” and will follow strategies recommended by public health authorities, elected officials and the CDC. “We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current recommendations, as well as in response to changing conditions.”

“Anyone who is experiencing cold or flu symptoms, or who is not feeling well, is encouraged to stay home and contact the point of purchase for more information about ticket exchanges and policies,” the statement says.

The most recent box office figures released by the League are for the week ending March 1, so do not reflect grosses or attendance for the most recent performances (those figures will be released Monday). The March 1 figures indicate that attendance was off only slightly, with other factors – the Madison Square Garden benefit performance of megahit To Kill A Mockingbird not figuring into the usual weekly box office figures, for example – likely playing a bigger role than coronavirus concerns. Anecdotal evidence and off-the-record comments suggest ticket-buying and attendance have not been significantly dented, but producers’ concerns are real and growing.

The illness couldn’t have arrived at a worse time of the year for Broadway, with awards season in sight and the spring openings of major productions already underway (Girl From The North Country opened last night, and much anticipated shows including Six, Company, Hangmen, Diana and The Lehman Trilogy, to name just a sampling, are either in previews or about to be).

Here is the Broadway League’s full statement:

The Broadway League is closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation on behalf of the Broadway community. The safety and security of our theatregoers and employees is our highest priority. We are following the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as we implement strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in all of our theatres and offices as all productions continue to play as scheduled. We have significantly increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in all public and backstage areas beyond the standard daily schedule, and we have added alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers for public use in the lobby of every theatre. We invite patrons to make use of soap, paper towels, and tissues available in all restrooms. We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current recommendations, as well as in response to changing conditions.

Anyone who is experiencing cold or flu symptoms, or who is not feeling well, is encouraged to stay home and contact the point of purchase for more information about ticket exchanges and policies.”