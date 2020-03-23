Broadway’s ‘Moulin Rouge!’ Star Aaron Tveit Tests Positive For COVID-19, Symptoms “Very Mild”

Broadway actor Aaron Tveit, star of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, announced today that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and has been in quarantine since the March 12 Broadway shutdown.

“I’m feeling much better,” Tveit reports on his Instagram account (see it below). “I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild – cold like with no fever…”

Moulin Rouge! had already canceled the March 12 matinee and evening performances due to an unidentified cast member’s illness even before the industry shutdown was announced that day. Tveit had not, at that time, been tested for the coronavirus. (Tveit, who also starred in the 2016 Fox television special Grease: Live, says he was tested on March 16).

Tveit’s announcement comes the day after Gavin Creel, Tony Award-winning actor (for Hello, Dolly!) and recent star of Waitress in London, said on Rosie O’Donnell’s livestreamed variety show special that he’s “pretty sure” he has COVID-19. “I’m pretty sure I have the virus,” Creel said. “I haven’t been officially tested, but I was doing Waitress in London and a bunch of our cast has fallen sick from it. One of my castmates did test the same day that I was starting to have symptoms and she’s positive, and we were together the whole time.”

Creel told O’Donnell the actress is not his costar Sara Bareilles. Both Creel and Bareilles both left the production on March 14 due to travel restrictions back to the US.

Both Tveit and Creel say their symptoms were not the most extreme. The Waitress actor compared the illness to “a cruddy flu,” with fever, headaches and the loss of senses of taste and smell. Tveit writes that, although his symptoms have been relatively mild, he has been taking the “situation extremely seriously.”

