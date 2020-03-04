Broadway-Bound Britney Spears Musical Crowns Princess, Prince & Other Fairy Tale Royalty

Once Upon a One More Time, the Broadway-bound musical set to Britney Spears songs has found its fairy tale cast, with Briga Heelan set to play Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming and Emily Skinner as Stepmother among the performers announced by producers today.

The announcement by The Nederlander Organization comes six weeks before the musical begins its limited run at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre (previews begin Tuesday, April 14, with an April 30 opening night; the engagement runs through May 17). Dates and venue details for the Broadway production will be announced at a later date.

Also in the cast: Brooke Dillman as The O.F.G (Original Fairy Godmother), Aisha Jackson as Snow White, and Mimi Scardulla and Tess Soltau as Stepsisters Belinda and Betany.

With an original story by Jon Hartmere (The Upside) and songs by Spears – including “Oops! I Did It Again”, “Stronger,” “Toxic” and “Lucky” – Once Upon a One More Time is described as an irreverent take on classic fairy tale princess stories. The plot finds Cinderella, Snow White, Little Mermaid, Rapunzel and others gathering for a book club meeting when “a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation: could there really be more to life than bird-made dresses and true love’s kiss?”

As previously announced, the musical will be directed and choreographed by Keone & Mari Madrid, widely known for Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” video, among other projects.

Completing the cast are Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Wonu Ogunfowora as Rapunzel, Allie Trimm as Little Mermaid, Morgan Weed as Princess Pea, and Ryan Steele, Matt Allen, Belinda Allyn, Viva Boresi, Stephen Brower, Jennifer Florentino, Selene Haro, Joshua Daniel Johnson, Amy Hillner Larsen, Korinne Tetlow, Salisha Thomas, Matthew Tiberi, Josh Tolle, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Diana Marie Vaden and Raymond J Lee.

Heelan starred in the Tina Fey-produced sitcom Great News, and recurred on Judd Apatow’s Netflix series Love and NBC’s Undateable, among other credits. Guarini broke through as a finalist on the first season of America Idol, and has appeared onstage in Wicked, American Idiot, Women on the Verge, and others.

Callow’s credits include Four Weddings and a Funeral, Shakespeare in Love, Doctor Who, and the original London production of Amadeus. Skinner most recently appeared on Broadway in The Cher Show, and has starred in Side Show, The Full Monty, Billy Elliot and many others.