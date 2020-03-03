U.S. Streamer BritBox To Co-Produce Luke Evans Crime Drama ‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’

U.S. streaming service BritBox is to co-produce ITV crime drama The Pembrokeshire Murders starring Murder Mystery and The Alienist star Luke Evans.

The SVOD service, which is a joint venture between the BBC and ITV, will take U.S. and Canadian rights to the three-part series, produced by Bodyguard producer World Productions.

Evans plays police officer Steve Wilkins in the drama, which depicts the pursuit of a cold-blooded serial killer and is based on true-crime book Catching the Bullseye Killer, written by Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins and ITV news journalist Jonathan Hill.

Filming kicked off in January on the series, which was originally commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill and is written by In Plain Sight’s Nick Stevens. The series comes from ITV-owned Bodyguard and Line of Duty producer World Productions and is produced by Hinterland’s Ed Talfan for Wales-based Severn Screen.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle’s Keith Allen plays John Cooper, Game of Thrones’ Owen Teale plays Gerard Elias, The End of the F***ing World’s Alexandria Riley stars as Jackie Richards, Requiem’s Caroline Berry plays Pat Cooper, All the Money in the World’s Oliver Ryan stars as Andrew Cooper and Undateable’s David Fynn plays ITV News journalist Jonathan Hill.

ITV Studios will distribute with production support from the Welsh Government.

The story centers around two unsolved double murders from the 1980s that cast a shadow over the work of the Dyfed Powys police force. In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins decided to reopen both cases. Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his team found microscopic DNA and fibers that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the ’80s and ’90s. The perpetrator of those robberies was nearing the end of his prison sentence, but if Steve Wilkins was right, he was also a serial killer. Could Steve and his team find enough forensic evidence to charge their suspect before he was released to potentially kill again?

It is the latest original to be added to BritBox, which also has Mum starring Lesley Manville, There She Goes starring David Tennant, The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco.

“With a strong cast and suspenseful writing, The Pembrokeshire Murders is a perfect combination of classic crime drama and modern storytelling that is a perfect fit for BritBox,” said BritBox President and CEO Soumya Sriraman.