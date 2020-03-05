BBC & ITV-Backed Streaming Service BritBox To Launch In Australia

BritBox, the streaming service run by BBC Studios and ITV, is to launch in Australia.

It is the latest international launch for the platform, which is available in the U.S., Canada and UK. It is expected to launch later in 2020 and will include a slew of British content.

BritBox Australia will be run as a 50/50 joint venture between ITV and BBC Studios, and while it will draw on the experience of the teams and technology that have launched BritBox in North America and the UK, it will also have a local team including a country manager.

This comes after Deadline revealed that the U.S. service passed 1M subscribers. BBC Studios and ITV will also continue to evaluate opportunities for the roll-out of BritBox in additional territories around the world.

Fiona Lang, General Manager for BBC Studios ANZ, said, “There‘s a real opportunity to build on the momentum and brand that has been established in North America and to make BritBox part of BBC Studios’ future strategy in Australia. Complementing our existing partnerships in the region, BritBox will draw on our vast combined catalogue of acclaimed British content and will deliver it directly to Australian audiences via a proven and seamless streaming service.”

Augustus Dulgaro, Executive Vice President, Asia Pacific Sales & Distribution, Global Entertainment, ITV Studios, added, “It’s great to have a new route to market in Australia for ITV’s best loved British content. We know the powerful combination of UK producers and distributors that the BritBox brand represents has been a consumer hit elsewhere and we look forward to bringing it to Australian fans in 2020.”