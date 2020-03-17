‘Britannia’: Sky’s Historical Drama Shuts Down Over Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: Sky has shut down filming on Season 3 of Britannia — making it the Comcast-owned pay-TV outfit’s first major production casualty of the coronavirus chaos.

The historical drama produced by Neal Street Productions and Vertigo Films will take a break for an unspecified period of time as Sky prioritizes the safety of cast and crew. It follows other major UK dramas, including Peaky Blinders and Around the World in 80 Days, also postponing filming this week.

A Sky spokesman said: “Due to the ongoing situation with coronavirus (COVID-19), Sky has taken the decision to suspend filming on the third series of Britannia. We are in discussions with the producers and the production team to discuss next steps. We are reviewing all shows that are currently in production to assess the safety of casts and crews.”

He added: “We have increased hygiene measures on all sets, and restricted access to only essential personnel. In some cases we are pausing or delaying production. We are taking these decisions on a case-by-case basis.”

Britannia features The Walking Dead actor David Morrissey as General Aulus, a power-hungry military leader who spearheads the Roman invasion of Britannia. It was created by Jez Butterworth, Tom Butterworth and James Richardson. The first season was carried by Amazon in the U.S., but the streamer is no longer involved in the show.

