‘Brews Brothers’ Comedy Series Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Netflix has set April 10 for the premiere of Brews Brothers, its new comedy series from brothers Greg Schaffer (That ’70s Show, Notes From the Underbelly) and The League creator Jeff Schaffer.

Alan Aisenberg (Orange Is the New Black) and Mike Castle (House Guest, Clipped) star as estranged brothers Wilhelm (Aisenberg) and Adam Rodman (Castle), who find themselves running a brewery together. Each one is a beer genius… a braumeister, but they couldn’t be more different in their beer-making techniques and personalities. A lot of times in a show you see two people who complete each other. These two don’t even make a full person.

Carmen Flood and Marques Ray also star. Greg Schaffer serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Jeff Schaffer, Jonathan Stern and Keith Quinn serve as executive producers.

Check out a few first-look photos below.

Brews Brothers

Brews Brothers Netflix