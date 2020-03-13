‘Chernobyl’ & ‘The Virtues’ Dominate BPG Awards; ‘Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa Named Breakthrough Star

Click to Skip Ad
Chernobyl, The Virtues
Sky/Channel 4

Chernobyl and The Virtues were the big winners at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards in London on Friday.

Chernobyl, the Sister Pictures series for Sky and HBO on the Soviet nuclear disaster, won Best Drama Series, while writer Craig Mazin took home Best Writer, beating Fleabag scribe Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Shane Meadows’ Channel 4 show The Virtues claimed the prize for Best Single Drama/Mini-Series, while Stephen Graham won Best Actor for his performance as an alcoholic man haunted by his past. The award was also recognition of Graham’s work in Line Of Duty and A Christmas Carol. 

Other winners included Fleabag for Best Comedy and For Sama for Best Single Documentary/Mini-Series, while two-time Oscar-winner Glenda Jackson was named Best Actress for BBC drama Elizabeth is Missing.

The awards, which are voted on by UK television, radio and media journalists, also recognized actor Ncuti Gatwa. The star of Netflix drama Sex Education won the BPG Breakthrough Award.

Below are the winners and nominees in full:

Best Single Documentary/Mini-Series
WINNER: For Sama 
Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain 
Leaving Neverland
The Brexit Storm: Laura Kuenssberg’s Inside Story

Best Documentary Series
Damien Lewis: Spy Wars 
Seven Worlds, One Planet 
Spotlight on the Troubles: A Secret History 
WINNER: Thatcher: A Very British Revolution 
The Repair Shop 

BPG Breakthrough Award
Erin Doherty – The Crown
WINNER: Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education
Youssef Kerkour – Home/Criminal/Sex Education/Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special

Best Single Drama/Mini-Series
Catherine the Great 
Elizabeth is Missing 
Guilt 
WINNER: The Virtues 

Best Entertainment
WINNER: The Graham Norton Show 
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show 
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing 
Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK 
Taskmaster 

Best Drama Series
WINNER: Chernobyl 
Giri/Haji
The Capture 
World on Fire 
Years and Years 

BPG Jury Prize
Michael Apted, director, the Up Series

Radio Programme of the Year
WINNER: Hooked: The Unexpected Addicts
In Our Time
Soul Music 
The Life Scientific 

UK Podcast of the Year
WINNER: Have You Heard George’s Podcast?
Intrigue: Tunnel 21 
The Sun King

Audio Presenter of the Year
Dave Berry
George Apanga aka George The Poet
Paddy O’ Connell
Roman Kemp
WINNER: Samira Ahmed 

Best Comedy
Brassic
Derry Girls Series 2
WINNER: Fleabag 
Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special
Mum

Best Actress
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Lesley Manville – Mum/World on Fire
WINNER: Glenda Jackson – Elizabeth is Missing
Suranne Jones – Gentleman Jack

Best Actor
Andrew Scott – Fleabag/Black Mirror
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education
WINNER: Stephen Graham – The Virtues/Line of Duty/A Christmas Carol

Best Writer
WINNER: Craig Mazin – Chernobyl
Jack Thorne – His Dark Materials/The Virtues
Joe Barton – Giri/Haji
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Russell T Davies – Years and Years

Harvey Lee Lifetime Contribution to Broadcasting Award
Moira Stuart, broadcaster and presenter

