‘Chernobyl’ & ‘The Virtues’ Dominate BPG Awards; ‘Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa Named Breakthrough Star

Chernobyl and The Virtues were the big winners at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards in London on Friday.

Chernobyl, the Sister Pictures series for Sky and HBO on the Soviet nuclear disaster, won Best Drama Series, while writer Craig Mazin took home Best Writer, beating Fleabag scribe Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Shane Meadows’ Channel 4 show The Virtues claimed the prize for Best Single Drama/Mini-Series, while Stephen Graham won Best Actor for his performance as an alcoholic man haunted by his past. The award was also recognition of Graham’s work in Line Of Duty and A Christmas Carol.

Other winners included Fleabag for Best Comedy and For Sama for Best Single Documentary/Mini-Series, while two-time Oscar-winner Glenda Jackson was named Best Actress for BBC drama Elizabeth is Missing.

The awards, which are voted on by UK television, radio and media journalists, also recognized actor Ncuti Gatwa. The star of Netflix drama Sex Education won the BPG Breakthrough Award.

Below are the winners and nominees in full:

Best Single Documentary/Mini-Series

WINNER: For Sama

Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain

Leaving Neverland

The Brexit Storm: Laura Kuenssberg’s Inside Story

Best Documentary Series

Damien Lewis: Spy Wars

Seven Worlds, One Planet

Spotlight on the Troubles: A Secret History

WINNER: Thatcher: A Very British Revolution

The Repair Shop

BPG Breakthrough Award

Erin Doherty – The Crown

WINNER: Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

Youssef Kerkour – Home/Criminal/Sex Education/Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special

Best Single Drama/Mini-Series

Catherine the Great

Elizabeth is Missing

Guilt

WINNER: The Virtues

Best Entertainment

WINNER: The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK

Taskmaster

Best Drama Series

WINNER: Chernobyl

Giri/Haji

The Capture

World on Fire

Years and Years

BPG Jury Prize

Michael Apted, director, the Up Series

Radio Programme of the Year

WINNER: Hooked: The Unexpected Addicts

In Our Time

Soul Music

The Life Scientific

UK Podcast of the Year

WINNER: Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

Intrigue: Tunnel 21

The Sun King

Audio Presenter of the Year

Dave Berry

George Apanga aka George The Poet

Paddy O’ Connell

Roman Kemp

WINNER: Samira Ahmed

Best Comedy

Brassic

Derry Girls Series 2

WINNER: Fleabag

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special

Mum

Best Actress

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Lesley Manville – Mum/World on Fire

WINNER: Glenda Jackson – Elizabeth is Missing

Suranne Jones – Gentleman Jack

Best Actor

Andrew Scott – Fleabag/Black Mirror

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

WINNER: Stephen Graham – The Virtues/Line of Duty/A Christmas Carol

Best Writer

WINNER: Craig Mazin – Chernobyl

Jack Thorne – His Dark Materials/The Virtues

Joe Barton – Giri/Haji

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Russell T Davies – Years and Years

Harvey Lee Lifetime Contribution to Broadcasting Award

Moira Stuart, broadcaster and presenter