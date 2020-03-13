‘Chernobyl’ & ‘The Virtues’ Dominate BPG Awards; ‘Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa Named Breakthrough Star

Chernobyl and The Virtues were the big winners at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards in London on Friday.
Chernobyl, the Sister Pictures series for Sky and HBO on the Soviet nuclear disaster, won Best Drama Series, while writer Craig Mazin took home Best Writer, beating Fleabag scribe Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Shane Meadows’ Channel 4 show The Virtues claimed the prize for Best Single Drama/Mini-Series, while Stephen Graham won Best Actor for his performance as an alcoholic man haunted by his past. The award was also recognition of Graham’s work in Line Of Duty and A Christmas Carol.
Other winners included Fleabag for Best Comedy and For Sama for Best Single Documentary/Mini-Series, while two-time Oscar-winner Glenda Jackson was named Best Actress for BBC drama Elizabeth is Missing.
The awards, which are voted on by UK television, radio and media journalists, also recognized actor Ncuti Gatwa. The star of Netflix drama Sex Education won the BPG Breakthrough Award.
Below are the winners and nominees in full:
Best Single Documentary/Mini-Series
WINNER: For Sama
Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain
Leaving Neverland
The Brexit Storm: Laura Kuenssberg’s Inside Story
Best Documentary Series
Damien Lewis: Spy Wars
Seven Worlds, One Planet
Spotlight on the Troubles: A Secret History
WINNER: Thatcher: A Very British Revolution
The Repair Shop
BPG Breakthrough Award
Erin Doherty – The Crown
WINNER: Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education
Youssef Kerkour – Home/Criminal/Sex Education/Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special
Best Single Drama/Mini-Series
Catherine the Great
Elizabeth is Missing
Guilt
WINNER: The Virtues
Best Entertainment
WINNER: The Graham Norton Show
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK
Taskmaster
Best Drama Series
WINNER: Chernobyl
Giri/Haji
The Capture
World on Fire
Years and Years
BPG Jury Prize
Michael Apted, director, the Up Series
Radio Programme of the Year
WINNER: Hooked: The Unexpected Addicts
In Our Time
Soul Music
The Life Scientific
UK Podcast of the Year
WINNER: Have You Heard George’s Podcast?
Intrigue: Tunnel 21
The Sun King
Audio Presenter of the Year
Dave Berry
George Apanga aka George The Poet
Paddy O’ Connell
Roman Kemp
WINNER: Samira Ahmed
Best Comedy
Brassic
Derry Girls Series 2
WINNER: Fleabag
Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special
Mum
Best Actress
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Lesley Manville – Mum/World on Fire
WINNER: Glenda Jackson – Elizabeth is Missing
Suranne Jones – Gentleman Jack
Best Actor
Andrew Scott – Fleabag/Black Mirror
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education
WINNER: Stephen Graham – The Virtues/Line of Duty/A Christmas Carol
Best Writer
WINNER: Craig Mazin – Chernobyl
Jack Thorne – His Dark Materials/The Virtues
Joe Barton – Giri/Haji
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Russell T Davies – Years and Years
Harvey Lee Lifetime Contribution to Broadcasting Award
Moira Stuart, broadcaster and presenter
