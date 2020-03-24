Click to Skip Ad
Boris Johnson’s Coronavirus Address To The UK Watched By 28M

Boris Johnson
BBC

British prime minister Boris Johnson’s sober nation address on coronavirus is set to become one of the most-watched moments in UK television history.

Johnson’s message to the country, in which he introduced a three-week lockdown to help stymie the spread of COVID-19, was broadcast at 8.30PM across BBC One, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, BBC News and Sky News.

In the 15-minute slot in which he was talking, nearly 28M people were watching, according to live BARB ratings figures supplied by overnights.tv.

The staggering figure puts it ahead of many famous broadcasts in Britain, including the Opening and Closing Ceremony for the London 2012 Olympics, which were watched by 24.4M and 24.6M respectively.

In fact, it may only be second to Princess Diana’s funeral, which was broadcast to an audience of 31M in 1997.

