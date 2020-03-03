‘Boomerang’ Season 2 To Be Directed Entirely By Women Of Color; BET Releases New Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: BET’s Boomerang is coming back for season 2 on March 11 and it’s bringing a talented roster of women of color to direct all eight episodes. The network also released a new trailer that gives an extended look at the comedy which puts Bryson (Tequan Richmond), Simone (Tetona Jackson) and the entire Boomerang gang in a whole new — and hyperrealistic — series of life lessons.

Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions have set Angeli Millan (The Cleveland Show, Us and Them, The Muppets) and Dime Davis (A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Chi) as co-showrunners. Davis, who also worked on the show’s freshman season, directed four of the eight episodes while Tiffany Johnson (Dear White People, Black Monday, Twenties) and Katrelle N. Kindred will direct two episodes each. Kindred was brought on by Davis and is also a member of ViacomCBS’s ViewFinder Emerging TV Directors Program. Boomerang marks her TV directorial debut.

The decision for an all-female directors slate for the second was supported by Hillman Grad Productions, 606 Films, BET, Paramount and Viacom.“This season, we really wanted to go bigger and bolder,” said Davis. “Keeping everything we loved from the first season and dumping the rest, we were able to find a unique approach to the storytelling in season 2. We were given the freedom to make Boomerang our own, and Angeli and I ran with that.”

She continued, “We’ve truly made this season of Boom an ensemble show, delivering dynamic character arcs that ask a lot of our cast — and it’s all been worth it — the performances, this season, are truly magical…as is the show.”

For those of you who need a refresher, Boomerang is based on the iconic ’90s romantic comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Berry. The BET series takes place about 25 years after the events of Marcus Graham’s (played by Murphy in the original) feature. It centers on Marcus and Angela Lewis’s (played by Berry in the film) daughter Simone and Bryson (son of Jaqueline Broyer, who was played by Robin Givens in the movie). The two are making moves as marketing professionals — like their parents. While they attempt to step out of their parents’ shadows, they try to navigate the terrain of relationships with their friends. The series also stars Leland Martin as Ari, RJ Walker as David, Brittany Inge as Crystal and Lala Milan as Tia.

Boomerang is produced through Hillman Grad Productions and Halle Berry’s 606 Films, in conjunction with Paramount Television.

Watch the new trailer below.