Booker-Winning Novel ‘Girl, Woman, Other’ Screen Rights Won By ‘The Constant Gardener’ Producer Potboiler

Potboiler Television, the small-screen wing of Gail Egan and Andrea Calderwood’s UK production house, has won rights to Bernardine Evaristo’s Booker-winning novel Girl, Woman, Other.

The book, published last year, made Evaristo the first black woman ever to win the Booker Prize. It stayed on the Sunday Times Top Ten Bestseller List for nine consecutive weeks and was the second-best-selling literary fiction hardback of 2019. It has recently been long listed for the 2020 Women’s Prize for Fiction.

It tells the story of modern Britain through the voices of twelve very different people – mostly women, mostly black – who call it home.

“We are delighted to be working with Bernardine on bringing this vibrant and joyous novel to the screen. It is a vivid and authentic as well as important story of our times,” said Gail Egan.

The deal was struck with Lesley Thorne at Aitken Alexander on behalf of Bernardine Evaristo’s agent Emma Paterson.

Potboiler’s history of lit adaptations includes the Oscar-winning The Constant Gardener, one of three collaborations with John le Carré, Sarah Waters’ The Little Stranger, and recently Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah, which is about to go into production for HBO Max, with Lupita Nyong’o.