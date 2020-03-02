James Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli & Nancy Shevell McCartney Host Michael Bloomberg Event In London

EXCLUSIVE: James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and businesswoman Nancy Shevell McCartney, wife of Paul McCartney, are hosting an event in London on Monday night in support of Democratic Presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg.

The high-end Conduit Club in London’s plush Mayfair district is expecting a capacity 200-person crowd for the private drinks event, which is organized in co-operation with Bloomberg’s campaign team. We have been told the get-together is not a fundraiser.

The event comes a day before the vital Super Tuesday election when 16 state and territory primaries will take place. Democrat voters overseas will also cast votes tomorrow, when big-spender Bloomberg will be on the ballots for the first time.

Anglophile and philanthropist Bloomberg has previously called Paul McCartney a “friend of long standing,” and the billionaire former mayor was a guest at McCartney and Shevell’s 2011 wedding party in New York. An Eventbrite page for tonight’s soiree also lists the former Beatle and Bond theme tune writer as a host, but this hasn’t been confirmed by organizers. We have reached out to McCartney’s reps.

Bloomberg’s celebrity endorsements to date include Michael Douglas, John Mellencamp, Sam Donaldson, Clint Eastwood and Ted Danson.

Last week, the Conduit Club held a Bloomberg support event aimed at London tech leaders. According to Eventbrite, the evening included a keynote from former Foursquare CEO Jeff Glueck.

In the U.S., Bloomberg is ratcheting up a campaign that has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars in advertising. Fellow Democrat ticket hopefuls Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar both dropped out of the running within the past 24 hours.