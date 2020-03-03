Bobbie Battista Dies: Former CNN News Anchor, ‘Talkback Live’ Host Was 67

Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista died Tuesday following a four-year battle with cervical cancer, her family has told CNN. She was 67.

Battista’s death was announced by family spokeswoman Wendy Guarisco.

Perhaps best known as the host of the network’s popular Talkback Live program, Battista was among the original CNN Headline News anchors when the network launched in 1981. She later interviewed newsmakers in front of a live audience on Talkback Live.

In a statement, Battista’s husband John Brimelow told CNN, “Bobbie was the consummate trooper in her struggle with cancer, she was courageous and fearless in her battle and thoughtful for all the others in her life even as she fought through the pain. My dear partner of 25 years of marriage has cut her earthly bonds and is now in peace.”

Prior to CNN, Battista was anchor and producer of Action News 5 for WRAL-TV, Raleigh, North Carolina, where she began her career in 1976. She won a Peabody Award in 1981, and, among other honors, was nominated for a CableACE award for Best Newscaster in 1995.

After 9/11 in 2001, according to CNN, Battista recalled some of the more difficult historical moments during her 20 years at the network. “Whether the Challenger explosion, the assassination attack on Reagan, the Gulf War, certainly this terrorist attack. Those were memorable from the anchor desk.”