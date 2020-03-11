Bob Iger Confirms ‘Song Of The South’ Won’t Be Added To Disney+, Even With Disclaimer

The 1946 Disney pic Song Of The South will not be appearing on the Disney+ streaming service, even with an ‘outdated cultural depictions’ disclaimer, confirmed Executive Chairman Bob Iger today.

Speaking at the annual shareholders meeting, Iger responded to an audience question about whether the full Disney library will one day appear on the service by affirming that particular movie is “not appropriate in today’s world” and won’t be re-released.

The live-action/animated musical film, set on a plantation in Georgia after the Civil War, is considered extremely controversial for its depiction of black people.

A debate swirled at the back end of last year over the use of a disclaimer tag on some Disney+ catalogue titles, including Dumbo. The tag reads, “This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions”.

Iger added that Disney was still looking at digitizing other library titles to add to the Disney+ service.