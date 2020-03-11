Click to Skip Ad
Bob Iger Says Disney Is “Sobered” By Global Coronavirus Spread But Company Remains “Incredibly Resilient”

Bob Iger
Iger Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger has said that the company is “sobered ” by the ongoing coronavirus situation, but insisted that the future remains bright for the House of Mouse.

Iger stated that the company is “incredibly resilient” and “has been through a lot in terms of wars, economic downturn and disasters” in the past. His comments came as the company’s stock has declined some 25% since early February, with global markets being upturned by the coronavirus crisis.

“Our future has always been bright and it remains so for good reasons,” added Iger, who was speaking at the opening of Disney’s annual shareholders meeting, where he introduced newly-appointed CEO Bob Chapek.

“I can’t think of a better person to succeed me in this role,” said Iger, adding that he was sure Chapek would do “an outstanding job”.

“I have been a Disney fan my whole life,” Chapek, who is stepping up from the role of Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, told the audience.

Disney’s U.S. parks remain open with heightened sanitation plans to keep visitors and employees safe. However, some international parks have closed as a precautionary measure. On the production side, Disney was forced to halt filming on a week-long Prague shoot for Marvel movie The Falcon And The Winter Soldier yesterday because of concerns over the virus; the Czech Republic has closed schools and banned all public events with more than 100 people.

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. have now topped 1,000, with 31 deaths to date. Globally the figure stands at 120,000+ confirmed cases and 4,300+ deaths. While numbers continue to rise in the West, positive diagnoses in China, the epicenter, are beginning to drop.

