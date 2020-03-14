‘Blacklist’, ‘Wheel Of Time’, ‘Mel Robbins’ Among Sony TV Production Halts

Sony Pictures TV confirmed that three of its series — NBC’s The Blacklist, Amazon’s The Wheel of Time and syndicated talker The Mel Robbins Show — have been shut down out of concern for the coronavirus outbreak.

Most broadcast, cable and streaming production has halted amid the pandemic. For a list of TV shows that have been halted across broadcast, cable and streaming, click here.

NBC last month ordered an eighth season of The Blacklist, the second consecutive year the veteran drama has received an early renewal, and tied to recent new deals for the original cast including stars James Spader and Megan Boone. The back half of Season 7 is scheduled to return next Friday.

Amazon’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy book series The Wheel of Time had no premiere date but had started production, the streamer said at January’s TCA winter press tour. Rosamund Pike stars along with Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoë Robins and Josha Stradowski.

The Mel Robbins Show, an inspiration-focused talk show, has been in production on its first season, which will also be its last. The plan had been for production and episode delivery to continue through September, the company said. It’s unclear whether that timeline remains.

Other Sony TV shows on the air but finished shooting include ABC’s The Good Doctor, which had a short order; and NBC’s Bone Collector and the Fran Drescher-starring Indebted.