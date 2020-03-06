‘Black No More’ Musical From John Ridley & The Roots’ Tarik Trotter Sets Off Broadway Premiere

Black No More, a new musical by 12 Years a Slave screenwriter and American Crime creator John Ridley and The Roots’ Tarik Trotter (aka Black Thought), will launch The New Group’s 2020-2021 theater season at Off Broadway’s Pershing Square Signature Center.

Directed by Scott Elliott, with choreography by Bill T. Jones, the world premiere production of Black No More will begin performances in October on the Signature Center’s Irene Diamond Stage.

The musical is based on George S. Schuyler’s 1931 novel by the same name, and will feature a cast that includes Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal), Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton), Tamika Lawrence (Rent), Theo Stockman (American Idiot) and Trotter. Additional casting will be announced later.

Schuyler’s satirical Harlem Renaissance-era novel is set in New York City, June 1928, with Howard University graduate Dr. Junius Crookman promoting a mysterious machine that promises to turn any person of color white — Crookman’s way to “solve the American race problem.” The story is described by The New Group as “an examination of race, identity and the very nature of love.”

Daryl Waters (Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in ‘Da Funk) will handle the production’s Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Vocal Arrangements.