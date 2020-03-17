‘Birds Of Prey’ Flying Into Homes Earlier Than Expected

Joining Elsa and Anna from Frozen 2, and Rey and Kylo from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Birds of Prey will be nesting in homes next Tuesday, March 24, as the nation begins a long spell of cabin fever no thanks to the coronavirus.

That date is an electronic sell through date, with the Cathy Yan-directed Warner Bros. feature being available for $19.99 on Amazon, iTunes, and other platforms.

Following today’s news about Universal putting their current theatrical releases Invisible Man, The Hunt and Focus Features’ Emma in homes this Friday on demand (for $19.99) as the domestic marketplace’s exhibition infrastructure shuts down to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Yan took to Twitter, linking to Deadline’s article saying “I would not be opposed to putting Birds of Prey on VOD earlier.”

The Suicide Squad spinoff opened on Feb. 7, and was in its sixth weekend of release recently, booked at 1,014 theaters. The pic has grossed $84M stateside, and close to $200M WW.