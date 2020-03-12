BET Promotes Executive To VP Of Programming Operations & Business, Legal Affairs

BET Networks said Thursday that Nadja Webb Cogsville has been promoted to executive VP, Programming Operations & Business and Legal Affairs at the ViacomCBS division, expanding the scope of her previous responsibilities

She reports to BET President Scott Mills and Jonathan Anschell, executive VP and general counsel of ViacomCBS Media Networks.

Webb Cogsville will now oversee all programming operations functions in the scripted, unscripted and Music & Specials programming business units that create and commission content for BET and BET+. She will also continue to lead business and legal affairs for BET.

During her tenure with ViacomCBS, the company said, Webb Cogsville’s expertise has contributed billions of dollars in revenue-driving outcomes for the business, including a key overall deal with Tyler Perry in 2017.

“Nadja has been an instrumental partner to BET and our leadership team. Her keen negotiating skills, deep understanding of our content ecosystem and longstanding business relationships with our array of content partners have been critical to BET’s success,” said Mills. “Nadja has played key roles in every content deal that is foundational to the future of the BET brand.”

Prior to joining ViacomCBS, Webb Cogsville was Senior Counsel at Atlantic Recording Corporation, Counsel at Sony Music Entertainment and an associate at law firm of Weil, Gotshal & Manges.