Bernie Sanders Scores Kirsten Dunst’s Super Tuesday Endorsement As Cali Still Voting

States are being called all over the country in tonight’s Super Tuesday primaries, but Bernie Sanders picked up some strong support from a Central Florida God, at least a fictional one.

As voting continues in delegate rich California, Kirsten Dunst came out swinging for the Vermont Senator. A John Kerry supporter in 2004 and backing Barack Obama in 2008, the star of Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida said that it was her “honor to join my voice with his, and the millions of hardworking people who know another world is possible and are ready to fight for it.” – as you can see in the Emmy nominee’s tweet below.

Never lack in picking up celebrity endorsements, the self-proclaimed socialist Sanders has been backed this election by the likes of Danny Devito, Killer Mike, Cardi B and the Hulk himself Mark Ruffalo. Long time backers Sarah Silverman and Dick Van Dyke appeared with members of Public Enemy at a Sanders rally in L.A. on March 1.

Ex-VP Biden and Sanders are battling it out as polls close across the nation, but Cali’s 416 delegates will prove decisive with everything up in the air right now. And if you haven’t voted, get in line and do it!