Bernie Sanders To Do Fox News Town Hall On Eve Of Michigan Primary

Bernie Sanders will headline a Fox News town hall on Monday in Detroit, on the eve of the Democratic primary in the state.

This will be Sanders’ second town hall this cycle with the news outlet. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the event, starting at 6:30 PM ET.

Sanders’ town hall with Fox News last April drew nearly 2.6 million viewers, making it the most watched of the cycle. But the final numbers still have not come in for President Donald Trump’s town hall in Scranton, PA on Thursday night.

The next Democratic presidential debate will take place On March 15, with CNN and Univision as co-hosts. Dana Bash, Jake Tapper and Jorge Ramos will moderate, with Univision’s Ilia Calderon facilitating audience questions. The event will be the first since Super Tuesday and the race narrowed to two main rivals — Sanders and Joe Biden. The DNC has not announced qualification criteria — the main question being whether Tulsi Gabbard makes the stage after winning two delegates on Super Tuesday in the caucuses in American Samoa.

Democratic National Committee announced early in the cycle that it would not authorize Fox News to host a presidential debate, and the network has instead focused on town hall events. The Sanders town hall will be Fox News’ 11th this cycle and the 10th with a Democratic presidential candidate.