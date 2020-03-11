Bernie Sanders Says He’s Staying In The Race, But Says Joe Biden Is Winning “Electability” Argument

Bernie Sanders said that he is staying in the presidential race, despite handily losing Michigan and other states in the Democratic primary, and that he is looking forward to Sunday’s debate with Joe Biden.

“Last night, obviously, was not a good night for our campaign from a delegate point of view,” Sanders told reporters.

Sanders said that although he is trailing in the delegate count, polls show support for his agenda.

“Our campaign continues to win the vast majority of younger people,” Sanders said, adding that he is not just talking about those in their 20s but those in their 30s and 40s.

Sanders argued that Democrats should take those younger voters into account, as they are the future of the party and are embracing his agenda, which includes Medicare for All and tuition free college education.

“While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability,” Sanders said.