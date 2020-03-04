Berlin Winner Mohammad Rasoulof Summoned To Serve Jail Term In Iran

Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, whose latest feature There Is No Evil won the top award at the recent Berlin Film Festival, has been summoned to serve a one-year prison term in his home country.

Rasoulof was sentenced last year for the political content of his films, which an Iranian court cited as “propaganda against the Islamic government”. He was also handed a two-year travel ban, and as such was unable to attend the ceremony in Berlin to pick up the Golden Bear prize. In his absence, he sent a statement to press, writing that “Imposing such restrictions very clearly exposes the intolerant and despotic nature of the Iranian government”.

On Wednesday, his lawyer told the Associated Press that the filmmaker has now been summoned to serve his sentence. He also added that they would appeal the decision, particularly considering the current strain on the Iranian prison system caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which has seen authorities send 54,000 prisoners temporarily home in an attempt to curtail the virus spreading.

At the time of writing, state media had not reported on the summons.