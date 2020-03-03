Bento Box Entertainment Names Brooke Keesling Head Of Animation Talent Development, Caitlin Winiarski Creative Executive

As part of a continued push into content development and creation for all distribution platforms, Bob’s Burgers animation house Bento Box Entertainment has made two key hires: Brooke Keesling has been named Head of Animation Talent Development, a newly created position; and Caitlin Winiarski has been tapped as Creative Executive.

This is the first executive announcement for Bento Box since the company was acquired by Fox Entertainment last year.

“With the business continuing to evolve and platforms’ demand for quality animated content expands with it, now more than ever it is important to have a deep bench of and direct line to the best talent in the space,” said Scott Greenberg, Bento Fox Co-Founder and CEO. “And as we strategically grow our output to broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, Brooke and Caitlin’s unique backgrounds, longstanding relationships and creative vision will play an important role in keeping Bento Box the premier destination for established and up-and-coming talent to do their best work.”

Keesling, reporting to Greenberg and Bento Box COO Brett Coker, will be responsible for the development and growth of artistic talent acquisition and internal artist relations. A Student Academy Award winner, Keesling will scout diverse talent at art and animation conventions, festivals, comic-cons and other industry events. Additionally, she will foster relationships with top art and animation colleges and universities. Winiarski, who will report to Bento Box Creative Director Ben Jones, will seek out and assess pilot proposals, scripts and pitches; and identify relevant source material for development from established and emerging talent. Both executives are based in Bento Box’s Los Angeles headquarters.

Keesling has worked in the animation and VFX industries for decades as an artist, in production, education and in talent development. Over the years, she has recruited animation talent for Cartoon Network, Disney Television Animation and Warner Bros., among others.

Prior to joining Bento Box, Winiarski worked as the Creative Executive in Television at Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gary Sanchez Productions, where she focused on developing projects from up-and-coming and diverse comedic voices. She is also a student of improv comedy and regularly performs with her all-female team at various theaters in the Los Angeles area.