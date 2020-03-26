‘Bob’s Burgers’ Animation House Bento Box Hiring 20 Freelancers In Production Amid Hollywood Shutdown

Editors note: During the coronavirus-imposed shutdowns and event cancellations that have caused tens of thousands to lose their jobs, Deadline would like to connect suddenly unemployed Hollywood workers, especially in the heavily hit below-the-line field, with new jobs. Is your company hiring? Email details to editors@deadline.com.

Not everyone in Hollywood is furloughing workers amid the coronavirus shutdown. Animation house Bento Box Entertainment said Wednesday that it’s “in full production” and hiring 20 artisans during the pandemic to work remotely on shows being produced in Burbank, Los Angeles and North Hollywood.

As Deadline reported yesterday, animation has been one area of Hollywood production that has been able to keep the lights on for the most part during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Fox-owned Bento Box produces the Emmy-winning Fox series Bob’s Burgers with 20th Century Fox Television; Paradise PD and Hoops for Netflix; Syfy’s Alien News Desk; and multiple other pilots and presentations. Like VFX and editing companies, Bento Box already has a digital pipeline and workflow system that allows it to bring staff aboard to shoulder extra work, as well as allow its staffers to work remotely.

Open freelance production personnel positions posted on its jobs board include many that require applicants to be members of IATSE Animation Guild Local 839, or be willing to join. The jobs for current primetime series and upcoming projects range from episodic director and storyboard artist to background and character designers, supervising director, animation producer, and post-production supervisor.

