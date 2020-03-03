Bella Thorne Leads ‘Habit’ Movie From ‘Mudbound’ Producer

Bella Thorne is in the midst of filming Habit, an indie film that is being produced by Donovan Leitch, 852 Films, Martingale Pictures, Voltage Pictures, Cloudlight, and Elevated Films, the production company behind the Oscar-nominated film, Mudbound.

First-time feature director Janell Shirtcliff is at the helm, directing from a script by Suki Kaiser, based on a story by Libby Mintz and Shirtcliff. The pic is about a street smart party girl with a Jesus fetish who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out — by masquerading as a Nun.

Producers Leitch, Josie Ho, Michael Suppes, Chris Pak Yu Mung, Chan Pang Chun, and Libby Mintz. Cassian Elwes, David Unger, Will French, Adam Edelman, Suki Kaiser, Conroy Chan, Paul Miloknay, Thorne, and Nicolas Chartier serve as executive producers.

Thorne, best known for roles in The Duff, Blended, Midnight Sun, and Disney Channel’s Shake it Up, is repped by CAA, Foundation Media Partners, and Thirty Three Management.