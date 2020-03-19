Bella Thorne Inks TV Development Deal With Fox

Click to Skip Ad
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer on Fox.

Bella Thorne is getting into business with Fox, signing a development deal for both scripted and unscripted content with the network. [SPOILER ALERT] Thorne also was part of a major reveal tonight on Fox’s The Masked Singer, where she was unmasked as the Swan.

Best known for roles in The Duff, Netflix’s The Babysitter, Assassination Nation and Disney Channel’s Shake it Up, Thorne has been shooting indie film Habit from the producer of Mudbound, and is set to star in director Mitzi Peirone’s post-apocalyptic thriller The Uncanny. She also has been cast in the home invasion thriller Masquerade and will be making her feature directorial debut with an elevated thriller written by Zander Coté, the story of which is being kept under wraps. On television, she previously headlined Famous In Love, which aired for two seasons on Freeform, among many other credits.

The actress, best-selling author, director, philanthropist, musician and entrepreneur entered the entertainment business at six months of age. Now at 21, she has amassed an empire that stretches from acting to various entrepreneurial ventures and philanthropic endeavors.

Thorne joins a growing list of talent that has entered development partnerships with Fox, including writer/producer Kyle Killen (Halo, Mind Games), Mara Brock Akil (Black Lighting, Love Is …), Jeff Davis (Criminal Minds, Teen Wolf) and Sarah Watson (Fox’s Untitled Film Re-Enactment Drama Pilot, The Bold Type).

Thorne is repped by CAA, Thirty Three Management and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

