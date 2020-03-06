‘Beauty & The Beast’ Prequel Series From ‘Once Upon Time’ Creators In The Works At Disney+

Disney+ has put in development a Beauty & The Beast prequel series to the 2017 Disney live-action feature film, with stars Josh Gad and Luke Evans set to reprise their roles, sources close to the project confirmed to Deadline. It hails from Once Upon A Time creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz and ABC Signature Studios.

Co-written by Gad, Kitsis and Horowitz, the as-yet untitled series is planned as a six-episode musical event, set many years before the time period of the feature film.

Gad, Kitsis and Horowitz will executive produce, along with Evans. Gad played LeFou in the film and Evans portrayed Gaston.

The 2017 Beauty and the Beast film, directed by Bill Condon, grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Kevin Kline also starred.

Disney declined comment.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.