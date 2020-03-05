BBC Natural History Unit Hires Emmy & BAFTA-winning Producer Alice Keens-Soper

Alice Keens-Soper, the head of specialist factual at Oxford Scientific Films, has joined BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit as an executive producer.

Keens-Soper has worked at OSF for more than a decade and during her time at the company won a BAFTA and International Emmy for the 2009 Channel 4 film Saving Africa’s Witch Children.

Her other credits including ITV’s Secret Life Of… strand and BBC wildlife shows Animal Odd Couples and Animals in Love, both of which were hosted by established natural history presenter Liz Bonnin.

Julian Hector, head of the Natural History Unit, said: “Alice is a world-class program maker and business winner, with an enviable, multi-award-winning track record in creating natural history formats that resonate with global audiences – simply put, she is a great fit for the NHU and I really look forward to working with her.

“The interest and demand in natural history shows has never been greater and Alice’s role is pivotal as the NHU continues to thrive in creating the highest quality wildlife content possible in an era of unprecedented change.”

Keens-Soper added: “There has never been a more important time to tell compelling stories from the natural world, so it is a real privilege to join the industry’s most talented and ambitious natural history team.”