BBC Films Halts Shooting On Reggie Yates Feature ‘Pirates’ Over Coronavirus

Pirates, the debut feature from British TV presenter and writer Reggie Yates, is one the first BBC Films productions to be halted by coronavirus.

The Hillbilly Films production, about three friends who drive across London on New Year’s Eve in 1999 in search of party tickets, has been filming in the British capital for three weeks. But like countless other film and TV productions, work has ground to a halt on the project.

“It is with great sadness that filming on Pirates has stopped. The COVID-19 virus has become a real and immediate threat and the health of our cast and crew and that of their families and friends is paramount to us,” said producers Polly Leys and Kate Norrish.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and we are being supported in this decision by our financiers BBC Films and the BFI. What Reggie has created – with all our amazing production team in front and behind the camera – is really special and we are as committed as ever to this project.”