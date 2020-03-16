BBC Delays Big Licence Fee Change Over Coronavirus Crisis

The BBC, in collaboration with the British government, has delayed plans to begin charging over 75 year olds for the licence fee because of the coronavirus crisis.

British pensioners were due to start paying the £157.50 ($193.95) fee from June 1, but the controversial charge has now been pushed back to August 1 amid fears that vulnerable people could be cut off from vital information.

BBC chairman Sir David Clementi said: “The BBC board has decided to delay changes to over 75s licence fees. We are in exceptional circumstances. Now is not the right time. We are fully focussed on delivering our services to the public at this difficult time.”

In a joint statement with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, the BBC added: “The BBC’s priority over the coming period will be to do everything we can to serve the nation at this uniquely challenging time. As the national broadcaster, the BBC has a vital role to play in supplying information to the public in the weeks and months ahead… We will of course keep the issue under review as the situation continues to evolve.”