BBC One Drama ‘Baptiste’ Halted By Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: BBC One’s missing persons drama Baptiste is the latest UK production to be paused by coronavirus.

Produced by All3Media’s Two Brothers Pictures, Season 2 was filming in Budapest, Hungary, but production has been suspended for an unspecified period of time after the country introduced shutdown measures on Monday.

A Two Brothers spokeswoman said: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, Two Brothers Pictures the producers of Baptiste have suspended filming in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

“We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

Season 2 of Baptiste follows retired detective Julien Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo) as he delves into Budapest’s corrupt underworld in an attempt to find a British Ambassador’s family, who go missing on a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains. The Ambassador is played by Killing Eve actress Fiona Shaw.