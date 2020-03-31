BBC America Extends Wildlife Strand Wonderstruck & Launches Short-Form Companion Site

BBC America is doubling down on its wildlife programming by extending its micro-net Wonderstruck across a second day of its schedule.

The AMC Networks Entertainment Group-backed broadcaster is also launching a new short-form digital companion site.

The network is launching Wonderstruck on Thursdays, beginning April 2, in addition to its regular timeslot of Saturday. This comes after it launched the strand in November. It will feature series such as Planet Earth and Seven Worlds, One Planet. Next month, it will kick off its Thursday run with shows celebrating U.S. wildlife including Wild West, Wild Alaska, Seasonal Wonderlands featuring New England, Seven Worlds, One Planet featuring North America and Yellowstone.

Later in the month, Wonderstruck be feature expanded coverage of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day with a marathon featuring the likes of Planet Earth, Planet Earth II, and Blue Planet II as well as She Walks with Apes, the Sandra Oh-narrated film telling the story of Jane Goodall, Dian Fossey and Biruté Galdikas – on April 22.

Separately, it has launched WonderstruckTV.com, a free library of short-form nature content. It will feature topics covering togetherness, anxiety, curiosity and ASMR with links to full episodes of nature programming on BBC America.

Last year, BBC America renewed its deal with the BBC for natural history programming and will co-produce the next installments of Planet Earth and Frozen Planet. It also recently commissioned Eden (w/t), its first original series from BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit. AMC Networks Entertainment President Sarah Barnett told Deadline in June that it will also commission originals that will air on the strand.

“We have seen first-hand the incredible benefits of nature programming in reducing stress, promoting awe and inspiration, and facilitating feelings of interconnectedness, especially during times of anxiety and uncertainty. We can’t imagine a moment where these benefits are more needed than now,” said to Courtney Thomasma, executive director of BBC America. “We at BBC America are doing what we can to expand access to this incredible and transportive programming, allowing viewers to explore the world and experience the benefits of nature, even from the safety of their own homes.”