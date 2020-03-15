Director Baz Luhrmann And Family Head Into Quarantine After Tom Hanks’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

Australian director Baz Luhrmann has taken himself and his family into voluntary quarantine after coming into contact with Tom Hanks on the set of his new, untitled Elvis film.

Luhrmann, his wife and two teenage children are isolating and Luhrmann on Thursday shut down work on his Elvis film, now in pre-production in Australia. Hanks, who plays Elvis manager Col. Tom Parker in the film, announced that he and wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for coronavirus and were in a two-week quarantine. .

The Luhrmann is at a Warner Bros.-provided home for 14 days, but Luhrmann is said to still be working at the home. No word was immediately available on what, if anything, is being done for anyone else associated with the film who may have been in contact with Hanks.

Hanks was last seen with Luhrmann and crew members on Tuesday before developing symptoms on Wednesday. His announcement on Thursday of his quarantine exploded into worldwide news. Both he and wife Rita Wilson are 63, considered a high-risk age for those who contract the disease.