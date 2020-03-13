‘Batwoman’, ‘Young Sheldon’, ‘The Bachelorette’ & More Shut Down As Warner Bros. TV Group Suspends Production On Series & Pilots Over Coronavirus

UPDATED with more shut down series: Warner Bros. Television Group has become the latest TV studio to confirm that they are shutting down or postponing production on some current series and pilots. The company is not revealing titles, but I hear the list of current series whose filming has been halted include CBS’ Young Sheldon, All Rise and God Friended Me, the CW’s Supergirl and Batwoman, TNT’s Claws, OWN’s Queen Sugar, Epix’s Pennyworth and HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, along with the already known Riverdale, The Flash and Lucifer.

On the alternative side, impacted is ABC’s The Bachelorette. Pilot-wise, Disney TV Studios earlier this morning confirmed that filming on Warner Bros. TV drama The Brides, a co-production with ABC Studios, is being postponed for at least three weeks.

“With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin,” the company saiid in a statement. “The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”