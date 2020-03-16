‘Batwoman’ Production Assistant Paralyzed In On-Set Accident, Warner Bros. TV Cooperating With Investigation

A production assistant working on the CW’s Batwoman has been left paralyzed from the waste down after suffering an injury on the set of the Warner Bros. TV-produced superhero drama series, which films in Vancouver.

Amanda Smith, 30, was working below the Georgia Viaduct in Vancouver during a location shoot setup on March 11 when “the bucket of a lift lowered onto her head,” according to a GoFundMe page created for Smith.

Batwoman CW

Smith had her back to the machine, and she was unable to hear the lift over the sound of traffic from above, her friend and colleague Tyler Mancuzzo, who helped set up the GoFundMe page, told the Vancouver Sun.

“She was literally just sitting there and it came down on top of her,” Mancuzzo said.

Related Story Friday Ratings: 'Shark Tank' Sits Atop The Demo Wars As Folks Hunker Down At Home

The Workers’ Compensation Board of British Columbia (WorkSafeBC) has launched an investigation into the incident.

“A valued member of the Batwoman production team was recently injured during the preparation of a filming location in Vancouver,” a rep for Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Deadline. “Our thoughts are with her for a speedy recovery. We are working closely with WorkSafeBC to provide any and all requested information. We continue to work to protect the health and safety of all our crews, casts and employees.”

Smith suffered serious spinal injuries, including burst vertebrae, and was rushed to Vancouver General Hospital for emergency spinal surgery.

“Unfortunately, with this type of surgery, there is no way to know if it was successful until she undergoes significant therapy,” Mancuzzo wrote on Smith’s GoFundMe page. “She is currently paralyzed and cannot feel anything from the waist down.”

Friends and family are hopeful that with time and rehabilitation, Smith, who also is a well-known comedian in the Vancouver area, may one day regain sensation in her legs.

“Amanda will be unable to work for the foreseeable future and she needs our help to make ends meet until she settles. We do not want her to have to worry about finances as she goes through these uncertain times,” the message on the GoFundMe page reads.

As of Monday morning, the online fundraiser for Smith had passed the initial $50,000 goal. The new goal has now been set at $100,000. I hear the producing team of Batwoman have reached out to Smith and her family to offer assistance.

The serious accident occurred two days before production on Batwoman shut down due to spread of the coronavirus. Starring Ruby Rose, the series, already renewed for a second season, is produced by Berlanti Productions/Warner Bros Television. It hails from writer-executive producer Caroline Dries and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, David Nutter and director-executive producer Marcos Siega.