‘The Batman’ Production Put On Two-Week Hold By Warner Bros.

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. joins other studios in temporarily stopping production on big pics, the latest being the studio’s reboot of The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in the title role.

Word was that production was re-locating from London to Liverpool in the UK and out of safety in the current coronavirus climate, Warners just decided to halt shooting for the time being. Again, no one from the cast or crew has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Warner Bros

“Warner Bros. Pictures feature production of The Batman will be on a two-week hiatus starting today. The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely” the Burbank lot informed in a statement.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman also stars Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson. The movie is set to open on June 25, 2021.

The studio is currently assessing the situation for their other feature productions. Earlier this week, Deadline broke the global news that the studio’s Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley movie in Gold Coast, Australia was put on hold as that pic’s star Tom Hanks, and his wife Rita Wilson, were diagnosed with the coronavirus. In the wake of that news, Hanks has taken to social media, in addition to his sons Colin and Chet, telling the world that they’re managing and in good spirits.

Warner’s third part of their Fantastic Beasts franchise is scheduled to go before the cameras early next week, and the Village Roadshow co-production The Matrix 4 is now shooting in Berlin after finishing scenes in San Francisco, CA.

Universal, Disney, Sony and Paramount have all stopped their active feature shoots out of safety during the coronavirus outbreak.