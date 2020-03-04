Barbara Crampton Wraps Horror ‘Jakob’s Wife’ From ‘Amulet’ Outfit AMP International

EXCLUSIVE: Horror legend Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, You’re Next) has wrapped filming on her latest genre feature, Jakob’s Wife, after an under-the-radar shoot in Canton, Mississippi.

Travis Stevens (Girl On The Third Floor) directed. The project comes from production and sales outfit AMP International, which recently premiered its latest movie, Romola Garai’s Amulet, in Sundance’s Midnight program.

Jakob’s Wife was developed by AMP and Crampton from a script by Mark Steensland, Kathy Charles and Travis Stevens. The story, a supernatural horror, follows a woman in her late 50s who, after a chance encounter with ‘the Master’, discovers a new sense of power, a change that comes with a heavy toll.

Also starring are Larry Fessenden (Stake Land), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun), Robert Rusler (Weird Science), Sarah Lind (Edgemont), Mark Kelly (Fear the Walking Dead), Nyisha Bell, and Phil Brooks (Girl On The Third Floor).

Producers are Bob Portal and Inderpal Singh from AMP, alongside Barbara Crampton and Travis Stevens. The project was also fully-financed by AMP – the London and Los Angeles company is looking to ramp up production activity in 2020.

The film is a co-production with Mississippi-based Eyevox Entertainment, with Rick Moore from Eyevox serving as executive producer, alongside James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri at AMP. Co-producers are Joe Wicker, Morgan Peter Brown and Kim Barnard.

“I’m thrilled to be able to bring Jakob’s Wife to life with such highly experienced producing partners at AMP International. It’s been wonderful working closely with Bob Portal in developing this amazing project, and reuniting with two of my favorite colleagues in the business, Travis Stevens and Larry Fessenden,” commented Crampton.

“Since making We Are Still Here together; I’ve been looking forward to telling more scary stories with Barbara and Larry. Jakob’s Wife has been a chance for us to dig deep in to the lives of these fictional characters and test them in ways I think genre fans are going to love seeing,” added Stevens.

Producer Portal called the project “a wild ‘marriage’ of talent that’s created such a rollicking, smart, fun genre feast”.

Director Stevens previously acted as a producer on the 2015 Crampton-starring pic We Are Still Here.

AMP’s credits include Anna And The Apocalypse, and the Sam Rockwell-starring Blue Iguana.