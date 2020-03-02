Banijay Strikes First-Look Deal With Chatterbox; Mip TV To Go Ahead; Cineflix Hires Miramax Executive — Global Briefs

Banijay Rights, the sales arm of French production giant Banijay Group, has inked a first-look deal with British indie Chatterbox. The company is run by Nav Raman, a former Channel 4 commissioner who also used to work at Sky-backed producer Sugar Films, and Ali Quirk, a producer/director who has worked on shows including Gogglebox. The first show under the Banijay deal is BBC Three documentary Stacey Dooley Investigates: The Whale Hunters. Banijay Rights CEO Tim Mutimer said: “Chatterbox is an exciting, innovative company, delivering fresh perspectives and new voices through a range of programs and formats.”

Mip TV will go ahead in Cannes at the end of this month amid coronavirus fears, according to organizer Reed Midem. The decision comes despite France banning events involving 5,000 people or more (Mip TV was attended by 10,000 last year) and Reed Midem postponing Cannes property event Mipim in mid-March. “Mip TV will take place as scheduled,” said a notice on the event’s website. “We are continually monitoring developments related to coronavirus and following the latest guidance from local, national and international authorities.”

Cineflix Media has hired James Durie, Miramax’s vice president of sales in EMEA, to the newly created role of head of scripted at Cineflix Rights. Based in London, he will be responsible for sales, acquisitions and co-productions of scripted content for the distribution arm, reporting to Cineflix Media president Peter Emerson. “James’ track record and global relationships, as well as our increased investment in scripted will enhance our competitive edge,” said Emerson.

Red Arrow Studios International has scored its first deals for an entertainment format it co-created with Japan’s Nippon TV. Block Out has been sold to Endemol Shine Iberia for Spain and Portugal, Tin Can for the Netherlands and GM6 for France. During the game, contestants must take on physical challenges — combining trivia, strategy and chance — and remain standing on a wall that contains 100 giant blocks. The series made its debut in Thailand on Channel 7 and has been sold to VTV in Vietnam and ANTV in Indonesia.