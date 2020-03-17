BAFTA Postpones TV Awards Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

BAFTA has postponed its Television Craft Awards and Television Awards, making it the latest major TV event to succumb to the coronavirus crisis.

BAFTA said in a statement: “Following the latest government advice on coronavirus (COVID-19), we regret to announce that the British Academy Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, originally scheduled for 26 April and 17 May respectively, will be postponed until later in the year.”

“The announcement of the nominations, scheduled for next Thursday 26 March, will also be postponed until closer to the ceremony. We’re working with all our partners to explore options for new dates and we hope to be in a position to confirm them in the coming weeks.”

The decision comes after the British government drastically ramped up its coronavirus action plan, advising people not to attend mass gatherings and theatres. It also follows the Royal Television Society opting to hold its Programme Awards behind closed doors on Tuesday night. The event will be live-streamed online, but there will be no winners in the room.