BAFTA To Hold Game Awards Behind Closed Doors As Coronavirus Bites; TV Awards Still On Track

BAFTA has said it plans to hold its Game Awards behind closed doors amid the growing threat of coronavirus.

Instead of holding a red carpet event at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on April 2, BAFTA will live stream the gathering. It added that its Television Craft Awards and British Academy Television Awards are still set to go ahead on April 24 and May 17 respectively.

In a statement, BAFTA said: “Amid growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the number of nominees due to travel from overseas, we have made the decision to change the format of next month’s BAFTA Games Awards from a red carpet ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London to an online live stream, which will broadcast globally on the same day as scheduled (Thursday 2 April).

“The health and wellbeing of our guests and our staff remain our top priority, so there will be no live audience and we are now in the process of informing all our nominees, guests, partners and suppliers of the change. The new format will include the announcement of the Games Awards winners and we look forward to sharing more updates in the coming weeks.”