Bad Robot Sets Up Supernatural Western ‘The Pinkerton’ Under New Deal At Warner Bros.

Deadline has confirmed that Warner Bros. has acquired Daniel Casey’s spec script The Pinkerton for J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot label.

It’s the first original feature project for Bad Robot since they signed their $250M+ deal with the Burbank lot back in September.

Logline is under warps but the project is described as a supernatural revenge-western hybrid. The Pinkertons were a private security guard and detective agency established in the US by Scotsman Allan Pinkerton in 1850. Pinkerton became famous when he claimed to have foiled a plot to assassinate president-elect Abraham Lincoln, who later hired Pinkerton agents for his personal security during the Civil War. One of the Pinkertons, a relative, was featured in David Milch’s HBO series Deadwood: Sarah Paulson’s character Alice Isringhausen was related to the Pinkertons, and ruffled feathers with the town’s saloon owner and kingpin Al Swearingin.

Casey recently penned F9 for Universal, and the upcoming mob thriller Leo From Toledo which goes into production this spring with Joe Carnahan directing, and Mel Gibson and Frank Grillo starring.