‘Back To The Future’ Stars Christopher Lloyd And Michael J. Fox Reunite For An Instagram Memory

No one really knows what the future holds. But the two stars of the Back to the Future franchise at least can hold each other.

Christopher Lloyd, who played Emmett “Doc” Brown in the film, had an Instagram reunion with protege Michael J. Fox, who played Marty McFly, who manned a time-traveling DeLorean automobile to visit 1955. The two met up at a charity poker tournament to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation, whose research hopes to finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease, which Fox has endured for years.

The film was released on July 3, 1985 and grossed more than $381 million, the biggest film of that year. It received three Academy Award nominations, five BAFTA nods, and four Golden Globe nominations.

Now, two sequels, an animated series, theme park ride, video games and several comic books later – not to mention a stage musical – the two reunited on social media. Which, of course, didn’t exist in 1985.