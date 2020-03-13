‘Bachelor’ Couple Peter Weber & Madison Prewett Split, Days After Highly Rated Finale

We thought those crazy kids would stay together forever…said no one, ever.

Days after the awkward and highly rated episode of The Bachelor ended with star Peter Weber and Madison Prewett together despite the misgivings of his mother, each has announced on Instagram that the relationship is kaput and they have gone their separate ways. This came after a two-parter with plenty of twists and turns, including Peter choosing another contestant — Hannah Ann — and then selecting Madison after he was spurned. This after Madison spurned him because he had behaved in randy fashion in the “fantasy suite” with another contestant just before.

See the Instagram posts below.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” wrote Peter, a pilot and a total tool. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

Well, at least the ratings were strong for ABC and their bliss survived several hours of a coronavirus scare before they threw in the towel about two days after the finale. Peter got the starring role after Bachelorette Hannah Brown spurned and chose a musician she then discovered was in it just to boost his music career. Love is a many splendored thing.