‘Bachelor’ Couple Peter Weber & Madison Prewett Split, Days After Highly Rated Finale

Days after the awkward and highly rated episode of The Bachelor ended with star Peter Weber and Madison Prewett together despite the misgivings of his mother, each has announced on Instagram that the relationship is kaput and they have gone their separate ways. This came after a two-parter with plenty of twists and turns, including Peter choosing another contestant — Hannah Ann — and then selecting Madison after he was spurned. This after Madison spurned him because he had behaved in randy fashion in the “fantasy suite” with another contestant just before.
“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” wrote Peter, a pilot and a total tool. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”
Well, at least the ratings were strong for ABC and their bliss survived several hours of a coronavirus scare before they threw in the towel about two days after the finale. Peter got the starring role after Bachelorette Hannah Brown spurned and chose a musician she then discovered was in it just to boost his music career. Love is a many splendored thing.
I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward. Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure. Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️
So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey. ❤️
